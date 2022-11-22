Foods That Will Help Lower Cholesterol Levels

High cholesterol is a problem that arises when there is a high amount of fat in the blood which is caused due to lack of exercise, obesity, eating fatty food, and drinking alcohol. Thus, dietary and lifestyle changes make a huge difference. There are two types of cholesterol- LDL, also known as bad cholesterol, and HDL, the good cholesterol.

Changing your diet can lower your cholesterol and lower the fats floating through your bloodstream. LDL is the harmful cholesterol-carrying particle that contributes to artery-clogging atherosclerosis, a low-cholesterol diet will be the best solution.

Different foods lower cholesterol in different ways. Some may deliver soluble fibre, binding cholesterol and its precursors in the digestive system, and helping the body get rid of it before it gets circulated. Few foods have polyunsaturated fats, which directly lower LDL while few foods contain plant sterols and stanols, blocking the body from absorbing cholesterol.