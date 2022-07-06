Anti Inflammatory Diet: 10 Phytonutrients To Reduce Inflammation by an Expert

Inflammation is a normal and natural part of our body's immune response.

But it is long term or chronic inflammation that one needs to avoid at all costs as that can lead to severe damaging effects in the body.

So whether it's fatigue, body aches, joint pains, chronic headaches, unexplained weight gain, low immunity leading to frequent colds and flu, gastro issues like bloating, indigestion, heart burn, or skin troubles like unexplained rashes.