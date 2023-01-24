Anxiety Diet: Foods That May Trigger Anxiety or Worsen the Symptoms

According to US NIH, around 40 million in the U.S. suffer from anxiety disorder and the symptoms tend to get worse at times. Different people may suffer from different levels of anxiety and may experience different symptoms as well. there are a few patients who do not feel any change when exposed to common triggers.

If you live with chronic stress or anxiety, you might need help through different tools like therapy, mindfulness, exercise, and anti-anxiety medication that make your life easier. But there are times when you also need to avoid certain foods and habits to avoid worsening of your condition.

There are foods that trigger any hormone or symptoms like jitter feels or restlessness that may make you feel anxious thus here is a list of foods you can avoid.