Day After Interim Pre-Arrest Bail Order, Rape-accused Vijay Babu Lands in Kerala

A day after the Kerala High Court granted interim pre-arrest bail for two days to rape-accused actor and producer Vijay Babu, he arrived at Kochi International Airport on Wednesday morning, 1 June. Vijay Babu has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman actor, who filed a complaint on 22 April. However, Vijay Babu had been on the run ever since the complaint was filed and returned to India on Wednesday from Dubai.

Vijay Babu had earlier informed the court that he would come to India on 30 May. This was after the court said that his plea for anticipatory bail could be considered only if he submitted the travel documents proving he will return. However, he cancelled the plan after apparently realising that the police would arrest him as soon as he returned.