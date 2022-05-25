Vijay Babu Claims Casting Another Actor Caused Complications With the Survivor

Actor-producer Vijay Babu has claimed that the relationship between him and the survivor actor, who levelled allegations of sexual assault against him, was consensual.

In his interlocutory application in the criminal petition seeking bail, filed at the Kerala High Court, he claimed that the problem between him and the survivor began after he decided to cast another actor in his upcoming film.

He also said that he had all the proof necessary and submitted it to the court as additional documents and evidence. He asserted that the survivor was “fully aware” that he was married and “is aged 25 years and is capable of understanding things”.