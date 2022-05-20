Vijay Babu's Passport Impounded Amid Sexual Assualt Charges
Actor and producer Vijay Babu has been charged with sexual assault and disclosing the survivor's identity.
Vijay Babu’s passport has been impounded by The Ministry of External Affairs. He has been accused of sexual assault and two have been filed against him. The first case was filed on 22 April, where the complainant alleged she was raped and beaten by him in a flat in Kochi. The second case was registered by the police after Vijay disclosed the name of the complainant in a Facebook live. The police had suspected he was in the UAE.
As per a report by ANI, his passport has now been impounded and his visa stands invalid.
The tweet read, “Actor Vijay Babu's passport was impounded y'day. All visas issued on his passport now stand invalid. There are indications that he has entered another country. We have a court warrant against him:CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner Babu is booked in a sexual assault case.”
“Babu told the passport officer that he would present himself at the office on 24th May. Failure to do so will result in a Red Corner Notice against him. Till now, no response received from Interpol or UAE police: CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner on actor Vijay Babu”, ANI added.
