Police Set to Issue Blue Corner Notice Against Actor Vijay Babu

(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault)

The police are considering a Blue Corner notice to approach the UAE police through Interpol to track down actor Vijay Babu, who is facing charges of rape and then revealing the identity of the survivor on social media. The actor is reportedly absconding in Dubai.

In response to a notice issued by the police last week, via email, summoning Vijay Babu to appear for questioning, the actor had replied that he would appear before them on 19 May. The police are reportedly considering that this is an attempt to evade arrest till 18 May when the High Court will reopen after summer recess and might then consider his plea for anticipatory bail.