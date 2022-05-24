Sexual Assault Case: Court Directs Vijay Babu to Produce His Return Tickets

Ernakulam South Police had registered a case against Vijay after a female colleague had accused him of sexual assault. Another case was registered against him for naming the survivor on his Facebook Live, ANI reported.

Vijay’s plea stated, “Now the attempt of the de facto complainant is to blackmail the petitioner by simply filing the complaint alleging that the petitioner forcefully sexually assaulted her,” according to PTI.

He has claimed that he is innocent and has alleged that the authorities are trying to make him a ‘scapegoat for the purpose of the media’. In his plea, Vijay has also alleged that the case has been filed against him to blackmail him. Even in his Facebook Live, he had denied all the allegations against him and had claimed that he is scripting a ‘new chapter in #MeToo'. Vijay has been absconding since the allegations surfaced.

The survivor, in her statement, accused Vijay of rape and physical assault. She also alleged that he would force her to ‘drink alcohol or take happy pills’.

(With inputs from ANI)