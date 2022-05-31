Kerala High Court Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail to Rape-Accused Vijay Babu

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 31 May, granted interim anticipatory bail to actor Vijay Babu till next posting date, reported Live Law.

On Monday, the Malayalam movie producer and actor, who has been accused of raping a woman actor, failed to return to India and appear before the Kerala High Court.

Earlier, his counsel had produced air tickets showing his return on Monday before the court while seeking anticipatory bail. He is now expected to return on Wednesday.

Vijay has been absconding ever since the police lodged a case of rape against him on 22 April based on the survivor’s complaint.