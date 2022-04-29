Actor Vijay Babu's Facebook Live Shows 'System' Is Built for & by Powerful Men

Kerala had the misfortune of witnessing a Facebook live by actor-producer Vijay Babu, who, with no regard for the legal system, named the survivor of sexual assault who had filed a complaint against him, while placing himself as a victim.

The body language and tone of the actor reeked of privilege and toxic masculinity, which does not come as a shock to Malayali viewers anymore – thanks to the likes of actors Dileep, Vinayakan, and many more.