Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 43 Written Update: Salman Takes Elvish's Class

The weekend ka Baar of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 begins with the discussion in the house between Abhishek and Bebika where they talk about how well Bebika cooks and the flirtatious behaviour between Jiah and him. Then Pooja and Jad are seen angry with the messy and forgetful behavior of Aashika that she forgets to clear garbage bags everyday. Pooja and Avinash discuss the equation Abhishek and Bebika share like when her group asked her to cook she denied but she started cooking after Abhishek asked her to do so. The housemates feel that Bebika and Abhishek share a toxic love bond.
Salman Khan begins weekend ka vaar by pointing out how Elvish shouldn't have used certain words on the show but he said it indirectly through his introduction of the episode. Then he discusses the low phases of the contestants' career. Then Salman asks who feels they have performed well to which Pooja and Manisha raise their hand. Then Salman asks each contestant where did they feel they had gone wrong this week. Then Salman asks to re-fabricate the whole fight between Bebika and Manisha but they hesitate. Salman tells Bebika that no one show her in negative light if she doesn’t behave a certain way. He also addresses the fact how Manisha influences people negatively and puts oil in the fire.
Bebika addresses Bebika as “know it all” and then leaves the housemates for a discussion. Abhishek tries to make Manisha, Bebika, and Manisha understand that they should listen to Salman’s advice. Then Salman asks Abhishek if his advices are for the camera or off camera since he always use these phrases in a conversation. He also highlights how Manisha explains her group when do something wrong but her behaviour towards Bebika is entirely different. He asks Abhishek how can he smile and agree to Elvish’s statements if he can’t repeat his statements to which he replies that he can’t control Elvish. Then Salman asks that Elvish’s friends need to point out when something wrong is said rather than quietly sitting and smiling at him. Then everyone is shown the conversation between Manisha, Elvish and Abhishek on the TV. He then confronts Elvish if this is how he wants to portray himself on TV and how he wants to influence people. Then a video call is held between Elvish and his mom when he begins to cry. Salman tells him that his mother didn’t see the full video. His mother motivates him and asks him to do well. Salman ends The episode on this note. Then Bebika asked Pooja why she didn’t tell her to which she replied that people support her behind the back.
Elvish says Manisha and Abhishek that he didn’t mean what he said and his friends asked him to apologise to Bebika in front of others. Jiah tells Pooja and Bebika how she feels unsafe around him, if this is how he is infront of so many cameras then how would he be in the real world. Pooja feels Manisha is fire starter and a narcissist who doesn’t see anything beyond herself. They feel Manisha is fake and irritating. Pooja feels how the level of speech has come to such an ugly level then Abhishek apologises to Jiah and Bebika. Pooja says she feels disgusted by Manisha’s behavior. Elvish comes and apologises to everyone for his statements that he passes in anger. He confesses that he has anger issues.
Abhishek feels that Manisha should apologise thus she goes to Bebika but she leaves the place. Pooja tells Manisha how her behaviour has changed in the last forty days and she feels distant as a result. Elvish asks Abhishek to make him laugh and they are seen having the conversation on a lighter note.
