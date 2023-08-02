Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 47 Written Update: Mahesh Bhatt Entered BB House

The episode 47 of Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with morning Bigg Boss song. Pooja asked Bebika that has she reconciled with Elvish, Abhishek, and Manisha? Bebika replied yes I have because Dimple g made me promise and I have to keep it.
Bigg Boss announced that Dimple g should now come out of the room and she gave the star to Elvish. Bigg Boss told housemates that Bebika will be the manager of BB hotel today.
Bebika assigned housekeeping duties to the contestants. Jia's mother Surekha G entered the BB house and greeted all contestants. Jia got emotional seeing her mother but the later told her to stay strong.
Surekha g told housemates that you guys look extremely good in person than on TV. Abhishek told Jad to meet Jia's mother nicely and let go the hard feelings. Jad greeted Jia's mother and she told him that you have a beautiful daughter. Jad replied that your daughter is also a nice person.
Jia asked her mother that did she actually said wrong about Jad during the nomination task. Her mother replied that no you didn't. Jia's mother further added that you are the strongest girl in the house and you don't need to make relations in this house. Jia's mother called Abhishek a strong boy and strong player.
Bigg Boss told Surekha g to come out of the house and give a star to her favorite contestant other than Jia. Surekha g said all the best to all the contestants and gave a star to Pooja by saying that she is the most deserving for this.
Abhishek and Elvish discussed that Jia's mother should have given the star to Avinash, and she made the wrong decision. Abhishek told Jia that I was expecting your mother will give the star to either me or Avinash. Jia replied that it was her choice how would I know the reason. Abhishek said that because she is Pooja Bhat that is why everybody likes her.
Mahesh Bhat entered the Bigg Boss house and told Jad that he knows him way before this show. He called Bebika a tough chick. Mahesh Bhat told housemates not to touch his feet. He told Elvish that I cried when you cried, and you are a strong guy.
Mahesh Bhat kissed Avinash on forehead. He narrated the story of Pooja's birth to housemates. Both Mahesh Bhat and Pooja hugged each other emotionally. Mahesh Bhat told Pooja Bhat that she has made him proud, and folded his hands in front of her.
Pooja told Mahesh Bhat to eat something. He replied that I would have just water. Pooja replied that you have to have something because it is a part of our task.
Mahesh Bhat told housemates that Pooja has ran our house during our toughest times when she was so young. Mahesh told Pooja that I missed you so much and our house looks empty without you.
Mahesh Bhat told Manisha that whatever you have done so far is appreciable. He told her that she has a long journey ahead and she should not feel arrogant at any stage. Manisha told Mahesh Bhat that she feels blessed to meet him.
Pooja told housemates that Mahesh Bhat has entered the BB house second time, and the last time he entered the house was when I wanted to cast Sunny Leone.
Bigg Boss told Mahesh Bhat to bid goodbye to the housemates and give a star to any of his favorite contestant. Mahesh Bhat gave the star to Bebika and said that she played the game without an armour.
Mahesh Bhat told Pooja that she has done great in this show. He said that now I can die in peace, and she should keep doing whatever she is doing even after the show.
Manisha apologized to Pooja Bhat and told her that she is not fake and has never intended to disrespect her. Pooja said that I am not disappointed with you and you should play with with innocence like she is.
Elvish's father Ram Avatar g entered the Bigg Boss house and greeted all the housemates. Pooja appreciated Elvish's father and told him that I wanted to meet you at least once because Elvish has said lots of good things about you.
Jad asked Manisha that does she really like Elvish? She said no I don't love him and he is just a friend. Manisha told Elvish's father that she likes his son a lot. He replied that let us see outside the house.
Avinash told Jad that I feel bad that I am ignoring Jia. Avinash said that my feelings for her were true and I can't just let them go because she did something wrong to me.
Bigg Boss announced that Ram Avtar g must now come out of the house but before that he has to give a star to his favorite contestant. Ram Avtar g gave the star to Abhishek, and came out of the house.
Elvish told Manisha that did you understand what my father told you. She replied that he said to focus on you rather than Jad. Elvish cleared to her that his father was trying to say that she is confused in the game.
Abhishek advised Jad that he should not be angry with Jia because now these are the last days of the game. Jad replied that I am genuinely hurt and I would need some time to get over.
Bebika's father Pandit Janardhan g entered the house and she got emotional. Bebika told his father to do face reading of Manisha. Janardhan g told Manisha that she will get married in 2024. Janardhan g did the face reading of Abhishek, Jad, Avinash, Elvish, and Pooja.
Abhishek told Jad that whatever Bebika's father said during face reading could differ and it is not necessary to be true. Janhardhan g gave a star to Pooja before exiting the BB house.
Bigg Boss announced that the BB hotel task is now over. Pooja and Abhishek got the maximum stars therefore they are the contenders for Bigg Boss finale task and ticket to finale.
Elvish advised Manisha not to say flirty things while talking to him. He said that it gets awkward, and outside the house it must not be looking good. Elvish told Abhishek that I was not expecting my father in the house but it is good that he came because we got to talk that we normally don't do often.
Jad asked Abhishek that why does think that he deserves to win the show. Abhishek said that I have brought the audience to the show including the YouTube communities, therefore it is the show's responsibility to pay back.
Jia tried to sort out her differences with Avinash. The latter said that I need some time before taking any decision. Abhishek advised Manisha not to flirt too much with Elvish because it is now looking awkward. The episode ended.
