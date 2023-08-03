Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep.48 Written Update: Pooja Got Emotional After Finale Task

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 episode 48 started with a funny conversation between Elvish, Abhishek , and Bebika. Abhishek asked Avinash that why is Jad in bad mood? Avinash replied that may be he is not liking that I have again started talking to Jia.

Avinash asked Jad that why is he so disappointed? Jad replied that please do not mind. Jia told Avinash that Jad is acting like a sadist because he was enjoying when I was alone and not talking to anyone.

Avinash asked Jad that why is he not talking to him properly? Jad replied that I don't want to discuss it and I am happy that you are now okay with Jia.

Abhishek told Bebika that I think Avinash is weak in the game, therefore I think that first Avinash will go out of the house followed by Jad and Jia. Bebika replied that I want Jia to go out first.