No, Salman Khan Didn't Lose 3 Mn Followers on Instagram After Bashing Elvish

A screenshot of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Instagram profile with over 66.8 million followers is going viral with another screenshot showing a relatively less number of followers with 63.7 million.
What's the claim?: The claim suggests that Khan lost more than three million followers on this social media platform after he rebuked YouTuber Elvish Yadav on Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, news websites like English Jagran and The Siasat Daily also shared the claim.
An archive can be seen here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
An archive can be seen here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
What's the truth?: Khan did not lose millions of followers on Instagram, in fact, since the episode has aired on 29 July, he has gained a considerable number followers on a daily basis.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Social Blade, social media analytics website, which showed that Khan did not lose three million followers after the weekend, as claimed.
We discovered that after the episode aired on 29 July, Khan actually gained over 40,000 followers over the weekend.
While on 31 July, he lost only 829 followers.
The data does not show a drop of three million followers as it is being claimed.
According to Social Blade, Khan's account has not touched 66 million followers yet.
At the time of writing this story, he has 63.7 million followers on his official Instagram page.
Elvish Yadav's account analytics: We also checked Yadav's account on Social Blade and found out that after the 'controversial' episode, he lost 101,232 followers.
However, he has gained over three million followers in a span of 15 days.
What was the controversary which led to Khan and Yadav trending?: Khan confronted and slammed Yadav on an episode aired on 29 July for making abusive comments about another contestant in the show.
Khan also took a dig at Yadav's online followers and fanbase, following which, 'Unbreakable Elvish Yadav' and 'Salman Khan' started trending on Twitter.
Conclusion: Bollywood actor Salman Khan did not lose followers on Instagram after his clash with Elvish Yadav on Bigg Boss OTT 2.
