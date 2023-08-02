No, Salman Khan Didn't Lose 3 Mn Followers on Instagram After Bashing Elvish

ADVERTISEMENT
According to Social Blade, Salman Khan did not lose millions of followers on Instagram, as claimed.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
i

A screenshot of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Instagram profile with over 66.8 million followers is going viral with another screenshot showing a relatively less number of followers with 63.7 million.

What's the claim?: The claim suggests that Khan lost more than three million followers on this social media platform after he rebuked YouTuber Elvish Yadav on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, news websites like English Jagran and The Siasat Daily also shared the claim.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/JU8U-W6UJ" rel="nofollow">here</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

    An archive can be seen here.&nbsp;

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/J8WN-LLFB" rel="nofollow">here</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

    An archive can be seen here.&nbsp;

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What confrontation?: Khan confronted and bashed Yadav on 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on 30 July for using derogatory words for Bebika Dhurve, another contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

What's the truth?: Khan did not lose millions of followers on Instagram, in fact, since the episode has aired on 29 July, he has gained a considerable number followers on a daily basis.

How did we find out the truth?: We checked Social Blade, social media analytics website, which showed that Khan did not lose three million followers after the weekend, as claimed.

  • We discovered that after the episode aired on 29 July, Khan actually gained over 40,000 followers over the weekend.

  • While on 31 July, he lost only 829 followers.

  • The data does not show a drop of three million followers as it is being claimed.

Khan did not lose three million followers. 

(Source: Social Blade/Screenshot)

  • According to Social Blade, Khan's account has not touched 66 million followers yet.

  • At the time of writing this story, he has 63.7 million followers on his official Instagram page.

Screenshot of Khan's IG page.

(Source: IG/Screenshot)

Elvish Yadav's account analytics: We also checked Yadav's account on Social Blade and found out that after the 'controversial' episode, he lost 101,232 followers.

  • However, he has gained over three million followers in a span of 15 days.

Screenshot of account analytics of Yadav.

(Source: Social Blade/Screenshot)

What was the controversary which led to Khan and Yadav trending?: Khan confronted and slammed Yadav on an episode aired on 29 July for making abusive comments about another contestant in the show.

  • Khan also took a dig at Yadav's online followers and fanbase, following which, 'Unbreakable Elvish Yadav' and 'Salman Khan' started trending on Twitter.

Conclusion: Bollywood actor Salman Khan did not lose followers on Instagram after his clash with Elvish Yadav on Bigg Boss OTT 2. 

Topics:  Salman Khan   Fact Check   Webqoof 

3 months
12 months
12 months
