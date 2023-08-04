Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep. 49 Written Update: Ugly Brawl Between Avinash and Abhishek

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 episode 49 started with a morning rap song from Gully Boy movie. Abhishek told Elvish that Pooja Bhat is still angry with me. Elvish told Abhishek that Pooja Bhat is looking really beautiful today. Abhishek replied that being so beautiful at this stage is really amazing. Elvish further said that she must be looking like Alia Bhat at younger age. He said that I am waiting for Alia Bhat and said that I love Alia Bhat.
A verbal spat occurred between Jia and Bebika about yesterday's task. Jia called Bebika insolent and she in turn told her that you are dishonest. Bebika told Jia that she has no spine and has no personality in the game.
Bebika shared with Pooja Bhat that Jia poked me and wanted to initiate a fight. Jia told Avinash that it is really difficult to talk to Bebika. Avinash said that yes I also feel so but I think there's no clean slate of yours in her mind.
Abhishek advised Jia that Jad might be evicted this week, therefore you should sort her differences with him. Jia replied that it is really difficult and I am not sure that I can do it.
Bigg Boss announced a task in which garden area has been turned into a punishment zone. At each round in the task, Abhishek being the first finalist and last captain of the BB house has to name one housemate who should be punished. Bigg Boss further said that the results of this task will affect the ration of the house.
Bigg Boss asked Abhishek to name one contestant who has played the game ugly and needs cleansing. Abhishek named Bebika and said she has played the game really bad. Bigg Boss announced that as a part of punishment, Bebika has to do laundry and Abhishek has to make sure that she does it in the correct way.
Pooja told Avinash that Abhishek apologized to Bebika and it doesn't look he meant it. Avinash replied that I just want to see if he will punish his friends Manisha and Elvish.
Bigg Boss announced that Bebika's punishment is now over. Everybody applauded Bebika for her spirit. Bigg Boss asked Abhishek who is the contestant who has lost its shine in the game and needs to get it back? Abhishek replied that it is Manisha and she needs to be relevant and get her shine back. Bigg Boss told Manisha that as a part of the punishment she has to polish the shoes of housemates
Manisha was seen polishing the shoes. Abhishek asked Pooja if she wants to get her black shoes polished? She replied let her complete the remaining shoes first and then may be I will get mine polished.
Elvish and Abhishek told Pooja that she said Bebika has a big heart and forgives easily, but it doesn't look and she keeps grudges. Pooja replied that everybody can't give a clean slate to people easily.
Bigg Boss announced that it is time for the last punishment and Abhishek has to nominate two housemates. Bigg Boss asked Abhishek to name two contestants who do not speak openly and give their opinions, instead talk behind the back. Abhishek named Jia and Avinash. Bigg Boss told Avinash and Jia that as a part of their punishment, they have to make fun of contestants and laugh in front of them.
Jia and Avinash got offended with Abhishek's decision and got into an argument with him. Abhishek told Avinash that when Elvish disrespected you, why didn't you take your stand back then? Avinash replied that I told him whatever I was supposed to. Avinash got angry and refused to perform the task. Abhishek told Avinash that he is a weak contestant and if he wants to get out of the house, he can open the gate for him. Avinash replied that he doesn't have that standard. Abhishek replied that you don't know my standard yet.
Pooja told Avinash to perform the task. Avinash replied that since Abhishek is the captain, therefore I will not perform the task. Abhishek called Avinash's journey a joke, Jia told him that this is wrong to say.
Jia said sarcastically that Bebika is not villain of the house and doesn't poke everyone. Pooja replied that it is true Bebika is not villain of the house and time will prove that.
Abhishek told Manisha that Avinash is adamant about not performing the task because he wants to be seen and get the footage. Manisha replied that he and Jia for sure don't put across their opinions and you were right about nominating them.
Bigg Boss announced that the task is over now and the ration that housemates have earned has been kept in the store room. Housemates especially Manisha did not seem to be satisfied with the ration. Abhishek taunted Avinash that whatever wrong things he said about him in the past is right.
Abhishek shouted on Avinash and called him selfish and duffer. Both called each other ugly and dumb. Elvish and Abhishek made fun of Avinash and called him stupid and dumb. Avinash taunted Abhishek about not listening to his mother. Jad advised both about not involving parents in their fight.
Abhishek told Avinash that had you not been adamant about not performing the task, we would have got the premium ration. Avinash replied that we got basic ration at least and why are you guys after ration. Manisha and Abhishek made fun of Avinash and told him that it is stupid of him to say that we are just talking about ration because the task was about earning the ration.
Later, housemates were allowed to grab some snacks and they got excited. Abhishek told Manisha that Avinash never used to share his things and I taught him to share, that is why he shared the snacks with us.
Jad told Manisha that Jia is in good terms with you not because she loves you, it is because she wants to be in your group and she has no one to talk. Jad told Abhishek, Manisha, and Elvish that Jia used to think that actors are different from the social media influencers, and now she is friends with you guys ignoring that you are social media influencers.
Jad told Abhishek that he is thankful because he taught him how to play the game, and wishes that he not only wins this game but every thing in his life. Abhishek hugged Jad and told him that this has make him emotional.
Bebika told Jad that Jia is not gonna win anything from here, neither friends nor relations. Jad agreed and said she only fakes. Manisha shared with Jad that she feels that Elvish is in love with her and I want you to help me in making him jealous. Jad replied that he has no feelings for you and already has a girlfriend outside the house.
Manisha told Abhishek that Avinash fought with you because he wanted to get footage. Abhishek agreed and replied that you have judged him well today. Lights were put off in the Bigg Boss house and housemates wished good night to each other. The episode ended there.
