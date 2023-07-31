Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 45 Written Update: Toughest Nomination Task So Far

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 45 on Monday, 31 July 2023 Written Update: On Day 45, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with a morning Bigg Boss song. Pooja told Bebika that yesterday Abhishek came to me and told me to convey Bebika that I am genuinely sorry. Bebika replied that I am done with these people and I am just getting hate from audience as well as Salman Khan. Pooja said that it is your call whether you want to forgive them or not it but I will suggest that don't get affected too much.
Manisha started a conversation with Bebika but she completely ignored her. Manisha told her that let us live with love now because only two weeks are left. Elvish also started talking to Bebika but she ignored him also.
Manisha told Elvish that you should flatter Bebika if you want her to talk to you. Elvish replied that I don't know how to praise girls and therefore I won't do it. Elvish went to Bebika and told her that I swear on my mom, I don't have an experience about how to convince girls, so please listen to me once. Bebika ignored her and continued her make up. Elvish apologized to Bebika and told her that whatever came out of my mouth was just in the heat of the moment. He ended his conversation by saying that take your time and I am again sorry.
Abhishek went to Bebika who was resting in her bed and told her that she doesn't look good in a mute mood. He apologized to her and said that I don't want you to see me or Elvish in a negative way.
Elvish told Pooja that you and me have cultural differences but still you encouraged me to dance and advised me, so thank you very much.
Avinash sorted his differences with Abhishek and both hugged each other. Pooja shared about her personal life and divorce with Jiya and told her that it was the lowest phase of my life but I overcame it.
Jiya told Abhishek that housemates are asking me whether our relationship is just for fun or genuine. Abhishek replied that I am myself confused but you are among my close friends. Elvish joined their conversation and said that I have started missing all my girlfriends who dumped me.
Bigg Boss announced the nomination task. Bigg Boss said that today's nomination is special because all those who will be saved will go directly to the finale week of the show.
Bigg Boss called Bebika and Elvish into the activity area. Bigg Boss welcomed them into the Room of Dilemma. Bigg Boss said that there are two cutouts of Jiya and Pooja Infront of you and you both have to mutually nominate one among them within 10 minutes.
Bebika supported Pooja and said that Jiya's game is only because of Abhishek. Elvish agreed and said that I don't feel Jiya's presence in the house. Both nominated Jiya by pressing the buzzer.
In the second round, Manisha and Abhishek were asked to nominate among Elvish and Jad. Both Manisha and Abhishek agreed that among Elvish and Jad, Elvish is more interesting and has a contribution in the show. Both nominated Jad mutually and pressed the buzzer.
Avinash and Pooja were asked to nominate among Manisha and Bebika. Pooja supported Bebika and said that she is more authentic in contrary to Manisha who is overconfident about winning the show. Avinash agreed and both nominated Manisha by pressing the buzzer.
Jad and Jia were called into the activity room by the Bigg Boss. They were asked to nominate among Abhishek and Avinash. Jad supported Avinash but Jia supported Abhishek. After discussing a lot both didn't seem to agree and Bigg Boss told them that it is mandatory to nominate one among the two. Finally, both decided to nominate Avinash and pressed the buzzer.
Bigg Boss announced that the nomination task is now over. Jia, Jad, Manisha, and Avinash are nominated this week. Safe housemates congratulated each other for reaching the finale week.
Abhishek asked Jia why did she nominate Avinash and saved him. Jia replied that I decided based on the game point of view because you are stronger compared to others. Abhishek told Jia that you are intelligent and the way you thought about your game was wonderful.
Jad told Avinash that Jia was adamant about nominating you during the nomination task. Avinash replied that I have done lot for her in the game and if she still nominated me, I am speechless and I don't know how to react.
Jad confessed to Abhishek that he supported Avinash during the nomination task. Abhishek replied that you should have considered the game and not personal equations. Jad said that I am more close to Avinash and that is why I supported him.
Avinash asked Jia why did she nominate him instead of Abhishek. Jiya replied that I thought about myself because if I will get nominated with Abhishek my chances are less to reach the finale week. Avinash told Jia that looks like she considers him weak compared to the Abhishek. Jia said yes I do, and Avinash said that I feel bad about supporting you in the finale task.
Jad told Pooja and Abhishek that during the nomination task Jia taunted me and told me that what kind of father you are. Pooja and Bebika hugged him and told him that you do not need validation from anybody because you are a great father.
Jad was seen crying in front of Abhishek because he is extremely hurt by Jia's words. Abhishek consoled him and said that you are an amazing dad and it is quite evident.
Abhishek and Manisha were seen saying that it was unfortunate that they didn't get a chance to nominate Pooja. Both said that they would have nominated Pooja over everyone else. Manisha said that Pooja Bhat is arrogant because of her status and that is why she dominates everyone in the house.
Bigg Boss announced that Manisha's jail punishment is over and told Pooja to release her. Manisha was seen excited and hugged both Elvish and Abhishek. Pooja told Avinash that for Manisha everyone especially Elvish and Abhishek is a stepping stone to go ahead in the game.
After seeing Avinash and Pooja having a conversation, Jia said that he must be complaining about me. Abhishek replied that Avinash acts like a school kid because he tells everything to Pooja as if she is a school principal.
Pooja, Jad, Bebika, and Avinash were sitting together. Avinash bashed Bebika and told her that she is always against him even though he helps her always. Both hugged out their differences.
Manisha told Elvish that she thinks Jia nominated Abhishek just for impressing him. Elvish replied that no she did it for herself and she clearly said so. Elvish further said that Jia is sharp and has been ousted from her group and that is why she is in our group.
Abhishek told Manisha that Avinash and her group used to say that nominations do not decide relations but today they proved it wrong because now they are affected.
Jia told Pooja that she wants to clear that she didn't say Jad is not a great father. Jia said that she will never make personal comments in the house. Jia told pooja that she nominated Avinash instead of Abhishek because she wanted to be in the finale and thought from game perspective. The episode ended there.
