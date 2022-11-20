Bigg Boss 16, 19 November 2022 Saturday E40: Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 16, 19 November 2022 Saturday E40: Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan - Full Written Update.
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Friday, 18 November 2022, Shalin take a decision of taking a voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss house after Tina took supported MC Stan.
Tina tried to reconcile with Shalin, but the latter seems in no mood of giving another chance to her lady love.
Tina wanted to talk to Shalin in private, but Sumbul didn't allow her to do so. This made Tina furious and she bursted her anger on Sumbul saying you are over possessive.
Let us read how Salman will school Sumbul over her obessission with Shalin.
Bigg Boss 16, 19 November 2022 Saturday E40: Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan - Sumbul Is Obsessed With Shalin
The episode starts with Salman Khan's entry on the Bigg Boss stage. He shows the highlights of yesterday's episode. Inside the BB house, Sajid and Shalin discuss about the incident of Shalin and Stan's fight. Shalin tells Sajid that I am leaving the house, Sajid replies that I bet that after you will talk to Salman Khan, you won't leave.
In the kitchen. Shalin Priyanka, and Sumbul discuss about Tina's game. Shalin says she is a big player. Priyanka says she supported Stan because she wants to prove loyalty to Sajid's group and that will eventually help her in nominations.
Shalin, Sumbul, and Gautam are sitting in the garden areas. Shalin gets emotional and Sumbul hugs him.
Sajid and Archana speak about the recent incident in which Archana refused to perform duties on time. Archana tries to explain but Sajid gets angry. Archana tells Sajid that you are rich and that is why you don't know how to cook and do other household work. This pisses off Sajid and he bursts on Archana.
Shalin tells Sumbul and Soundarya that I am feeling extremely bad about leaving BB house because of Tina and it is not worth it. He becomes emotional and starts crying. Soundarya pacifies him and hugs him. Both laugh together. Gautam sees them hugging and gets upset. He tells Abdu world is beautiful but people make it hell. Gautam cries and Abdu pacifies him.
Shalin is talking to Soundarya about his decision of leaving the Bigg Boss. Tina overhears them and says, Shalin you are not going anywhere, I will pay the penalty on your behalf and go. Shalin tells Tina that you used and threw me. Tina gets offended and says I didn't use you, I stood by you every time. Tina says, whatever is between us it is from both sides and we and everyone else in this house knows that we like each other.
Sumbul goes to Tina and tells her that I didn't tell Shalin that he should not talk to you. Tina says, Sumbul you are attached to him like a cello tape and you didn't gave us some private time to talk. Tina says, Shalin loves me and you love him equally. She adds that you are taking advantage of our fights.
Sumbul goes to Shalin and tells him everything that Tina told her. Shalin says let her think whatever she wants to and yes we are friends and we love each other. Shalin says, like Tina stood for Stan, you also stood for me so that is it. Tina over hears this conversation and tells Shalin that Sumbul is possessive about you. Shalin tells Sumbul to ignore Tina because she is doing all this for camera. Tina says Shalin Bhanot I am not doing anything for camera and I don't need to. It is Sumbul who needs to do things for camera.
All contestants greet Salman Khan. He says do not greet me. Salman says you guys think your parents, fans, and friends must be proud of you because of the game you are playing but I think they must be ashamed of the you because of the recent incidents. All housemates bow their heads.
Salman says let us get straight to the point. He says Priyank and Ankit to sit near the dinning table because only you two interfered in Shalin and Stan's fight unnecessarily. Both sit away from the housemates in the dinning area.
Then Salman Khan asks contestants, name one housemate who raected wrongly to Shalin and Stan's fight incident. Shalin says Tina while Tina says Sumbul. Salman says Tina that she is right.
Salman asks Sumbul to tell him how did she got involved in Shalin's matter. Sumbul says, initially I was trying to stop Shalin from fighting with Stan but eventually the fight got nasty and Stan tried to hurt Shalin and that is when I decided I will not leave Shalin alone.
Tina says, Sir I tried to comfort Shalin after the incident despite me being hurt but Sumbul didn't allow me to talk to Shalin. She says I asked Sumbul to leave us alone so that we could sort the matter but she was not ready to leave Shalin.
Salman asks Tina, Is Sumbul obsessed with Shalin? Tina says yes sir. Salman asks same question to Sajid, he replies, I think Sumbul has a great fondness towards Shalin and it is kind of a teenage crush.
Salman asks Nimrit, am I right? Nimrit says yes sir you are absolutely right. She says, we tried to tell her through hints but she did not understand. Nimrit says that even Sumbul's father tried to convey this thing to her but she didn't listen to him as well. Shalin intervenes saying Sir I don't think Sumbul has anything for me because I have already asked her but she clearly denied and said she likes me as a friend.
Shalin says I think Sumbul was with me as a friend as Shiv was for Stan. Salman says let's say you are dumb and you do not understand things. He asks Sajid whether he understood his point, he says yes. Shiv says, I think it is a little more than friendship.
Salman says Shalin it was okay if you both had a liking for each other but it is coming out as if Sumbul is obsessed with you and it is not good for her. Shalin says, Sumbul is 20 years younger than me and I consider her as a kid so I am very clear that she is just my friend.
Salman tells Shalin that he should have maintained distance from Sumbul after her father told him in the first week of the game. Shalin says, she is just a good friend and nothing else. Salman says but it is not looking a just a friendship to audience.
Salman tells Shalin that how come Sumbul is such as close friend to Shalin that she didn't allow Tina to talk to you even for 5 minutes. He says who gave Sumbul the right to stop Tina from talking to you. Tina says, I would have sorted my issues with Shalin if Sumbul has allowed me to speak to him.
Salman asks Sumbul why did you stop Tina. She cries inconsolably and says, Sir I don't have anything for Shalin except friendship. She adds sir I just wanna go home and I have been saying this from a log time. Salman says, nobody is stopping you from going home, you pay the penalty and go.
Salman says Shalin, let us discuss your matter now, you were saying you want to leave this house, you mentioned some clauses about the contract and we got shocked how come you remember them but after we checked them, we saw there were no such clauses.
Salman says you forgot the person who got hurt and indulged in a fight with Stan. Shalin says, Tina was roaming around after getting hurt. Salman says she is on pain killers and was she supposed to sit at one place.
Salman Khans tells Shalin that the fight between you and Stan was uncalled. You thought you were Bruce Lee and Stand thought he is Dhara Singh and Shiv was acting like a wrestler.
Shalin says, I didn't do anything, Stan and Shiv attacked me. Shalin tells Salman Khan, if you will give me an order, I will take down both of them. Salman says, why will I tell you to kill them.
Shalin accuses Salman Khan of being unfair to him. Salman Khan says I didn't scold you and whatever I said, it was for your own good.
