Bigg Boss 16, 19 November 2022 Saturday E40: Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Friday, 18 November 2022, Shalin take a decision of taking a voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss house after Tina took supported MC Stan.

Tina tried to reconcile with Shalin, but the latter seems in no mood of giving another chance to her lady love.

Tina wanted to talk to Shalin in private, but Sumbul didn't allow her to do so. This made Tina furious and she bursted her anger on Sumbul saying you are over possessive.

Let us read how Salman will school Sumbul over her obessission with Shalin.