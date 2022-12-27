Birthday Boy Salman Khan's Funniest Moments From 'Bigg Boss' Over the Years

Superstar Salman Khan took over as the host of the popular television reality show Bigg Boss in 2010. The show's popularity has only risen ever since, and currently, it is midway through its 16th season. From developing a great bond with the contestants to laughing and crying with them, Salman proved that he is the most lovable host on television today.

On his 57th birthday, we recall some of his funniest moments from the show over the years: