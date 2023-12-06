How Will BRS' Defeat in Telangana Impact Andhra Pradesh's Electoral Landscape?

Pawan Kalyan is not ready to repeat this mistake, which he had publicly acknowledged. He wants his Jana Sena to have a strong presence in the AP assembly in 2024. He realises the fact that the index of opposition unity is critical to dislodge the formidable regime of YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Any division in the opposition vote would certainly benefit Jagan, who still enjoys the support of many castes and classes due to his adept social engineering and welfare politics. Therefore, Jana Sena wants even BJP to join TDP-Jana Sena alliance.

This is precisely the reason why Pawan Kalyan did not sever his ties with the NDA even after allying with TDP against the wishes of BJP. He still hopes that BJP will eventually join the alliance as the saffron party would not like to squeeze itself in a polarised contest between YSR Congress and TDP-Jana Sena alliance. Jana Sena joining BJP in Telangana is also an attempt to send a message to the Andhra Pradesh electorate that Pawan Kalyan still wants BJP to be part of the anti-YSR Congress alliance.