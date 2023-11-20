ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Chandrababu Naidu Granted Regular Bail by AP HC in Skill Development Case

He is currently on interim bail till 28 November on health grounds.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, 20 November, granted regular bail to former state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. He is currently on interim bail till 28 November on health grounds.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was under judicial remand for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

