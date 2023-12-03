Telangana Election Result: What Went Wrong for KCR & BRS in Telangana? 5 Factors

K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) suffered a massive setback in the Telangana elections, with the Congress conquering a good chunk of their existing constituencies in the 119-seat Assembly.

As per Election Commission of India figures at the time of writing this article, the Congress won 59 seats and is leading in 5, whereas the BRS secured just 33 seats while leading in 9. The BJP upped its tally to eight seats, and the AIMIM – the BRS' poll ally – has retained its hold over Hyderabad's Old City.

Taking to Twitter, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who retained his seat in Sircilla, said: