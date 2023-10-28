BJP & Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party Set To Seal Seat-Sharing for Telangana Poll

How could Telangana cameo possibly benefit Pawan Kalyan?

"We are trying to assess how our cadre will perform in Telangana. We have a reasonably strong base of more than 50,000 youth as members in the city alone," said Sankar Goud. He admits that it was time the party contested elections since he and many other leaders have been awaiting their turn for the last 10 years.

Mahendar Reddy, the president of the Jana Sena Party says that his party's goal at the moment is to assist and assure the BJP of its support. "As an ally of the NDA, we must ensure they win. We were very successful in keeping the Congress out in 2019 with the 'Congress Hatao, Desh Bachao' campaign. In some constituencies, we are confident of a victory with a double-digit margin because we know the Kapu women and youth are with us," said Reddy.

The Jana Sena Party has been in the NDA for the last four years.

Splitting votes by anything more than 10 percent could swing the election results anyway, says Prof A Chandrasekhar, political science professor from the Sri Krishnadevaraya University at Anantapur. He has watched Pawan Kalyan closely since his inroads into politics and says that though the actor projects himself as inconsistent and funny, he is far removed from this perception.