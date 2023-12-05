How Strategist Sunil Kanugolu Helped Congress Win Karnataka & Telangana

If there's one thing the Congress in India has learnt after successive elections in the last two years or so is to trust Sunil Kanugolu wherever he may lead them. From ginning up support from the cadre and crafting numerous stump speeches for leaders in the party, to providing them enough ammunition and armour to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the enigmatic strategist has delivered wins when the Congress needed it the most.

"He seems to be the one person besides the Gandhis the Congress can't do without," said a senior spokesperson of the Telangana Congress who did not wish to be named.

But who is Sunil Kanugolu?