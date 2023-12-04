Telangana Comeback: How Did Congress Do It & What Lies Ahead for the Party?

After its thumping victory in Telangana, the Congress party in the state is in the process of deciding who the next chief minister would be. The frontrunner for the CM post is Revanth Reddy, who is largely being credited for Congress' revival in the state.

The Congress Legislative Party held a meeting with all the winning MLAs on Monday, 4 December, during which it was proposed that AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge would decide the next CM.

As the Congress gears up to form the government in Telangana after a decade of Bharat Rashtra Samithi rule, let's take a look at how the party pulled off the win – and what lies ahead for it.