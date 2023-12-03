Who Is Revanth Reddy, the Man Leading Congress to Victory in Telangana?

In a massive setback to K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress is heading towards a clear victory in Telangana.

And the man who is largely being credited for the win – who is taking out road shows celebrating the party's comeback in the state – is someone who was nowhere near the Congress until six years ago.

A Revanth Reddy, who has won his Kodangal seat in the elections and is leading against KCR himself in Kamareddy, joined the Congress only in 2017 from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).