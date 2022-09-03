Karnataka POCSO Case: History and Politics of Dr Sharanaru, Murugha Mutt Seer

Dr Shivamurthy Sharanaru, the accused seer in a rape and sexual abuse case, is the present chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga. The seer was arrested six days after an FIR was registered, where in he is booked under POCSO (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Early in the day on Friday, 2 September, the seer was shifted to district hospital, after he complained of chest pain. A team of doctors who checked on him, conducted tests to ensure he is fine. However, things changed after the sessions court’s order in Chitradurga ruled that the seer must be in police custody for three days, till 5 September.

Sources tell The Quint that the fear of Lingayat community's backlash and equations between the mutt and political class of state led to the delay in arrest and investigation of the seer in Chitradurga.