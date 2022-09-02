Senior Journalist P Sainath Returns Basavashree Award Over Murugha Mutt Case

Senior journalist and founder of People's Archive of Rural India (PARI) Network, P Sainath, returned the Basavashree Award conferred on him by the Murugha Mutt, a Lingayat religious organisation.

In a letter to the media, P Sainath wrote, "In solidarity with the survivors and with the cause of Justice in this case, I hereby return the Basavashree award (and the Rs 5 lakh prize money that came with it, by cheque) conferred on me by the Math in 2017."