Twitter Introduces 'Edit Tweet' Feature, Here's How It Will Work

Edit Tweet button, one of the most sought-after feature has been launched by the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, on Thursday, 1 September. The California-based social networking site, however, confirmed that as of now, the 'Edit Tweet' feature is being tested by their team internally.
They further added that in coming weeks, the test will be expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter also uploaded an image of an edited tweet.
Since the feature is being tested, not all Twitter users will be able to edit their tweets. The company, however, said that everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited.
Here's everything we know so far about the newly introduced 'Edit Tweet' feature.
What is 'Edit Tweet' and how will it work?
Edit Tweet is a feature that allows people to make changes to their tweet after it has been published. The company further added the for this test, tweets can be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication.
How will the edited tweets appear?
For the readers' clarity, edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label, as show in the image above. Tapping the label will take viewers to the tweet’s edit history, which includes past versions of the tweet.
