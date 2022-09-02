Senior Journalist P Sainath Returns Basavashree Award Over Murugha Mutt Case
Other Basavashree Awardees include progressive thinkers like Dalai Lama, Malala Yusufai, Anna Hazare & Shabana Azmi.
Senior journalist and founder of People's Archive of Rural India (PARI) Network, P Sainath, returned the Basavashree Award conferred on him by the Murugha Mutt, a Lingayat religious organisation.
In a letter to the media, P Sainath wrote, "In solidarity with the survivors and with the cause of Justice in this case, I hereby return the Basavashree award (and the Rs 5 lakh prize money that came with it, by cheque) conferred on me by the Math in 2017."
Journalist P Sainath, The First Person to Return The Award
The Basavashree Award is conferred upon social activists, field experts and academicians whose work, contributions and service is working towards creating an egalitarian society, an as ideal espoused by Basaveshwara.
Journalist P Sainath, whose photograph along with Dr Shivamurthy Sharanaru continues to hang at the entrance of the mutt, however the veteran newsman's decision doesn't come as a shocker.
Taking to twitter, P Sainath wrote, "I am most disturbed to learn from media reports of the appalling developments involving the pontiff of the Shri Murughamath in Chitradurga, Shri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. He now faces a case and charges under the POCSO and SC/ST act."
The journalist also made an appeal to the Government of Karnataka and requested the authorities to ensure vigorous investigation into the scandal.
He also hailed the efforts made by Mysuru-based NGO "OdaNadi", who brought the dreadful incident to light and for their "decades-long fight against social evils."
According to a report by PARI Network, P Sainath was given the Basavashree award in 2016 for his service rendered through People's Archive of Rural India to rural folk in the way of journalism movement.
The Murugha Mutt also recognised other progressive thinkers like Dalai Lama, Malala Yousufai, Vandana Shiva, Medha Pathkar, Anna Hazare, Sri Gaddar, Swami Agnivesh, Shabana Azmi, G Venkatasubbiah and others, of their contributions in their respective fields and for having influenced the common population in trying to create an equitable and democratic society.
Police Custody for Accused Lingayat Seer till 5 September
As of now, the seer, Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, has been sent to police custody till 5 September.
The Chitradurga sessions court announced that the seer must be with police and co-operate during the investigation. However, the police must ensure that he receives his medicines every day, as the court observed since the seer was suffering from chest pain.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka chief minister told the reporters in Bengaluru that the police have been given a free hand to probe the sexual abuse case against the seer.
While, it was speculated that the seer would be shifted to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru, after the medical examination, the seer was taken to the Deputy Superintendent of Police's office in Chitradurga for further investigation.
Along with the chief pontiff, four others have also been booked, and one has been arrested. Two other accused are still missing while the police investigation is underway.
Topics: KARNATAKA Child Abuse POCSO
