Karnataka Seer Murugha Sharanaru Accused of Sexually Abusing Minors Arrested

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, who is booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for the alleged sexual abuse of high school girls, was arrested on the night of Thursday, 1 September.

Earlier in the day his anticipatory bail plea was adjourned to 2 September by a local court. He had applied for anticipatory bail on Monday.

A female hostel warden, who is also an accused in the case, was detained by police for investigation on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported, citing the police.

Meanwhile, a Chitradurga court granted bail to Janata Dal (Secular) MLA, SK Basavarajan, and his wife Sowbhagya, in connection with the kidnapping of the students who stayed in Muruga mutt's hostel. A case had been filed against them after a counter complaint by the warden.