BS Yediyurappa Gives Up Shikaripura Constituency for His Son Vijayendra
This announcement is seen by many as an indication of Yediyurappa's retirement from politics.
In what is seen by many as his retirement from electoral politics, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Friday, 22 July, said that he would be giving up his Assembly constituency at Shimoga's Shikaripura for his son BY Vijayendra during the 2023 Assembly elections.
Speaking at an event in Shikaripura taluk, the 79-year-old leader also sought people's support for his son during the next state elections.
"I'm not contesting, Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine," Yediyurappa said.
Answering queries of reporters about the possibility of Vijayendra contesting from Old Mysuru region, as demanded by his followers, Yediyurappa said, "there is lot of pressure for him to contest from there, but as I'm vacating the seat and will not be contesting, so Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura."
'There Is No Word Called Retirement in Father's Dictionary': Vijayendra
Talking to journalists, Vijayendra said he would accept his father's offer. He however, dismissed speculations about his father retiring from politics. "There is no word called retirement in my father's dictionary. He will travel and strengthen the party," he said.
In July 2020, Vijayendra was appointed as BJP's Karnataka vice president. Prior to that he was given the post of party's youth wing general secretary. This after he was denied a ticket to contest from Mysuru's Varuna constituency ahead of Assembly elections in May 2018.
His stakes increased in the party as he was credited by many to have played a key role in BJP's first ever victory in K R Pet and Sira Assembly segments during the bypolls held in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
Since 1983, Yediyurappa has won eight state elections from Shikaripura constituency. He could not win the seat only once in 1999, when Congress captured it. In 2014, he was a Lok Sabha MP from Shimoga. In the same year, his other son Raghavendra had won Assembly bypolls from Shikaripura on a BJP ticket.
The Lingayat, BJP strongman had resigned as the chief minister of the state last year, on 26 July, after completing two years in office. Basavaraj Bommai took over as the state CM after his resignation.
