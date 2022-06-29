Why You Should Visit Karnataka's Hampi: World’s Largest Open-Air Museum

(This article was originally published on BQPrime and is republished on The Quint.)

Set in the incredible boulder-strewn landscape of the Tungabhadra River banks, Hampi was the capital city of the mighty Vijayanagara Empire. Visitors to Hampi will be welcomed by the many ancient structures surrounded by plantations and greenery; all in the backdrop of countless boulders of various sizes and shapes as far as the eye can see.

Founded by Harihara and Bukka in 1336, Vijayanagara fell to the rulers of the Deccan in 1565. The once-proud city of victory is now a city of desolation. However, the ruins of its historical monuments have withstood the ravages of man and time, and continue to evoke memories of the grandeur of a bygone era.

Classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, this historic town is also the “World’s Largest Open-air Museum” and covers an area of nearly 29 sq. km. The Vijayanagara empire at its peak was very prosperous and was believed to be larger than Rome - with palaces grander than those in Lisbon. In the words of 15th century Persian ambassador Abdur Razzak, “The city is such that the pupil of the eye has never seen a place like it, and the ear of intelligence has never been informed that there existed anything to equal it in the world.” There were opulent palaces, marvelous temples, massive fortifications, baths, markets, aqueducts, pavilions, stables for royal elephants, and elegantly carved pillars.

Getting to Hampi

By Road:

Hospet 12 Km | Hubballi 170 Km | Bengaluru 340 Km

By Rail:

Hospet 12 Km | Hubballi 170 Km

By Air:

Vijayanagar (Torangallu) 37 km | Hubballi 170 Km | Bengaluru 360 Km | Hyderabad 379 Km

Places To Visit In Hampi