'Next 30–40 Years To Be BJP's Era': Amit Shah at Party's National Executive Meet
Shah claimed that India will become one of world's top 5 countries in health infrastructure by the year 2026.
Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the party's national executive meet in Hyderabad on Sunday, 3 July, claimed that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of BJP and India will become a "Vishwa Guru" (world guru).
Addressing a conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Shah cited "dynastic politics, casteism, and politics of appeasement" as the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years.
Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Shah said, "Congress has become the party of family, it's not electing a new president as ruling family fears loss."
He further said that the Opposition is disjointed and the members of the Congress are fighting for democracy within their party.
'India's Foreign Policy in Interest of the Country'
According to Sarma, Shah claimed that the BJP's success in a number of polls demonstrated the public's support for the party's "politics of development and performance."
The BJP, according to the home minister, will overthrow family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal. It will also take power in states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, among others, that have so far resisted the saffron party's power march.
The HM also claimed that India will become one of the world's top 5 countries in health infrastructure by the year 2026.
"India's foreign policy has been made in the interest of the country," Shah was quoted as saying by Sarma.
'Supreme Court Order on Gujarat Riots Case Historic'
Shah also lauded the Supreme Court's dismissal of a plea filed against the SIT's clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots case.
"PM Modi kept faith in Constitution, faced SIT in the Gujarat riots case," Shah was quoted as saying by Sarma.
"Opposition spreads anarchy when faced with corruption charges," the Union Minister added.
Shah appreciated the resilience of Modi, stating that he silently endured the long fight spanning 18 to 19 years and was proved impeccable in every investigation.
"Supreme Court order on Gujarat riots case rejecting charges against PM Modi is historic," the HM said.
