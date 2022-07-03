'Next 30–40 Years To Be BJP's Era': Amit Shah at Party's National Executive Meet

Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the party's national executive meet in Hyderabad on Sunday, 3 July, claimed that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of BJP and India will become a "Vishwa Guru" (world guru).

Addressing a conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Shah cited "dynastic politics, casteism, and politics of appeasement" as the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years.

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Shah said, "Congress has become the party of family, it's not electing a new president as ruling family fears loss."

He further said that the Opposition is disjointed and the members of the Congress are fighting for democracy within their party.