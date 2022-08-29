Karnataka: Lingayat Seer Booked for Allegedly Abusing Minor Girls Detained

A Lingayat seer and chief of the Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly abusing minor girls, was detained by Karnataka Police on Monday, 29 August.

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an investigation in underway in the case involving the seer. Bommai said that the "truth will come out" from the probe.

However, the CM declined to make further comments regarding the allegations against the seer as a probe is underway.