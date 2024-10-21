The Cruel Loss of GN Saibaba: How Many More Vasanthas Will There Be?

And he did suffer infinitely, spending years of his life wheel-chair bound, within the confines of an Anda Cell in Nagpur Central jail. From there, he wrote to his beloved Vasantha about their love, but also about suffering extreme pain, and about the cruelty meted out to him in jail. “Now I can feel irreparable damage being done to my internal organs,” he wrote in one of his letters. In yet another, he said, “You might hear of another Stan Swamy if no treatment is provided [to me].”

Meanwhile, Vasantha wrote back with an equal amount of love and longing. In one of her letters (as per an excerpt shared on X), she said, “We shall never be lonely. We have been companions to each other and we shall remain as such.”

But it was never truly easy for Vasantha. She also wrote in that same letter of how the separation was wearing her down, how the winters after her menopause were particularly tough, and how she had been pleading before the Maharashtra governor and chief minister to transfer her ailing husband to a jail closer home.