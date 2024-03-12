On Justice and State Accountability: The Acquittal of GN Saibaba and Others

In fact, the procedural lapses, in this case, extend to the fact that the accused were tried and convicted by the lower courts, despite blatant violations of procedure in the collection of material and electronic evidence, and weaknesses in the presentation of witnesses and their statements. Therefore, the court’s finding of ‘failure of justice’, points to the fact that the case should never have been admitted in the first place. The matter should not have gone to trial in the lower courts, and, even if it did go to trial, the trial court should have found the accused innocent and acquitted them, instead of convicting them.

The phrase ‘failure of justice’ in this sense, though referring to the legal consequences of procedural violations, alludes equally to the failure of the judicial system’s obligation to protect and uphold the rights of the average citizen. But there is an even larger ‘failure of justice’ evident here. This is the failure to provide justice – understood here not just as upholding law or adhering to judicial procedure, but as a civic virtue and value, a manner of governance that grids the entire idea of rights. It is this subtle and invaluable understanding of justice that the astute judges have advanced. This implies it is vital that the state actively demonstrates to its citizens that it values and upholds this quality and that it will relate to its citizens on terms framed by this idea of justice. Unhappily, this hopeful ideal has receded almost into the never-arriving horizon.