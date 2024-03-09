‘Wonder Where I Am’: Professor GN Saibaba Shares Struggle of 7 Years in Prison

Indeed, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, while rejecting Saibaba's plea for emergency parole, had stated, “The communication sent by the Superintendent, Nagpur Central Prison, to the SPP says Saibaba is placed inside a high-security cell in a separate wing and looking at the background of the petitioner, it would not be safe to direct release of the petitioner on emergency parole.”

Saibaba is 90 percent physically disabled and has been wheelchair-bound since contracting polio as a child. “Except for the polio that I’ve had since my childhood, I went to jail without any health issues. But today, I am in front of you alive, though each and every organ is failing me.”

He went on to explain how his cellmates had to carry him even for the most basic tasks.