‘Wonder Where I Am’: Professor GN Saibaba Shares Struggle of 7 Years in Prison

Saibaba also explained how the authorities did not let the medicines sent by his wife reach him, and how they have not followed any of the directives provided by government doctors.

"The doctors have prescribed several things, like how monitoring of my heart should be done. It has been four years, still not done. Another doctor has said sleep apnea. It has been seven years. No tests have been done. The doctors have directed the surgical repair of nerves and muscles for my pain. This has not even been discussed or planned,” he alleged.

[The Nagpur Central Jail is yet to put out a statement in response to Saibaba's allegations. The story will be updated as and when a response is provided.]