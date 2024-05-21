Navlakha's Bail and Failure of the Criminal Justice Machinery to Expedite Trial

On 14 May, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice MM Sundresh and SVN Bhatti, lifted the stay on the bail granted to Gautam Navlakha, a writer and civil rights activist, accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Navlakha had been in custody since 14 April 2020 and was initially lodged in prison but was later shifted to his house and placed under house arrest in 2022, after the Supreme Court allowed his plea for the same, on the grounds of his advanced age and medical condition.