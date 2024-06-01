Umar Khalid | When Bail Becomes a Trial and Trial Becomes a Distant Dream

Most recently, in the judgment of Khursheed Ahmad Lone vs Union Territory through Police Station Anantnag , the Jammu and Kashmir High Court granted bail to an accused charged under the UAPA. Justice Atul Sreedharan opined that arguments against bail in such cases by the prosecution are just “copy-paste”. In para 7, he remarked:

“Besides the above, the usual stock arguments that are made in a case under the UAPA that the offence is heinous, it is against the interest of the nation to let the appellant out on bail, that if the appellant is let out on bail, he would interfere with the judicial process and may influence the witnesses and that the appellant would repeat the offences, and that his release would be counterproductive for the unity and integrity of India, have also been advanced. These arguments are “copy paste” in every case under the UAPA. In fact, experience has shown that the main thrust of the prosecution’s arguments is usually on these aspects, rather than the specific material, which appears, against an accused person. The initial and main thrust of the UT’s arguments is to make an attempt to psychologically overawe the Court by bringing in elements of National Security, Nationalism, Allegiance to Pakistan (of the accused), Radical Islam – Islamist and Islamism (as the influence on the accused), Secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India and its accession to Pakistan (as the goal of the accused) etc., which this Court acknowledges as elements relevant in a case under the UAPA but which should be supplemental submissions in addition to the material raising a prima facie view that the accused may have committed the offence. But to be influenced by the often-forceful submission of internal security of the State, and to reject a bail application where the State has utterly failed to disclose any material against the accused which could raise a prima facie view of the involvement of the accused as charged by the State, is a sure shot recipe for miscarriage of justice.”