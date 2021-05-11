‘Agonising Pain in His Eyes’: Hany Babu’s Kin Seek Medical Help

Babu, who is an assistant English Professor in Delhi University, has been accused of being a co-conspirator in “propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology.”

In the letter, Babu’s family wrote that he started experiencing pain and swelling in the left eye on 3 May which led to double vision and severe pain.

“Since the prison Medical Officer had already informed Hany Babu that the prison did not have the facilities to treat his eye infection, Hany Babu had immediately requested for consultation and treatment with a specialized doctor. But he was not taken for consultation, because an escort officer was not available. It was only after his lawyers sent an email on 6th May to the Superintendent, Taloja Jail, that he was taken to a Government Hospital in Vashi on 7th May,” read the letter.