Dear Sai, Travel Well Into a Better Time

But even as I write this, I remember you as I always experienced you: as free. I clearly remember that sense of freedom and immense possibilities that you had despite your ever-present wheelchair. I remember your laughter when my daughter who was then five or six years old, pushed your wheelchair really fast! Perhaps it also reminded you of something.

You once told me about an early profound experience of freedom. You had been crippled by polio despite your parents’ best efforts to protect your legs from wasting and spent a lot of time relatively immobile. Then, one day, your father put you on his cycle and took you on a long ride, showing you the village and world that you were a part of. He did that day after day, sparking within you a desire and a journey that grew more and more profound, more and more significant.