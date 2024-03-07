Who Will Compensate GN Saibaba and Pandu Narote? And How?

Justice Lokur had recounted these instances (among others) in a speech quoted by The Wire in 2021. Then, he had added:

“But for some reason, after Nilabati Behera’s case in 1993, or perhaps these illegal arrests did not take place or for some other reason which I don’t know, the jurisprudence of granting compensation for violation of human rights more or less died down.”

On being asked if GN Saibaba’s case too warranted compensation, the former judge told this reporter:

“GN Saibaba was first discharged by the High Court in October 2022. This order was immediately stayed by the Supreme Court and later the matter was remanded to the High Court. He has now been acquitted about a year later. He deserves to be compensated for years of avoidable incarceration.”

In Justice Lokur’s opinion, there ought to be a mechanism for compensation, and at the very least, Saibaba should be reinstated as a DU professor and given his salary.