To The Jailed Priest Who Loves People: Friends Remember Stan Swamy

He says, “The straw was there in Stan’s bag when he was taken to jail but since bags are not allowed inside, the straw also got left behind. Inside the jail, he managed to get a plastic straw and sipper for himself but when he remembered that he had the good ones in his bag, he asked the jail authorities and they said they didn’t have. After that, one of the other Bhima Koregaon accused narrated this incident to their family and that’s how our lawyer got to know and filed the petition. But, when Stan Swamy got to know, he wasn’t very happy about it.”

But, why was it not a big deal for Father Stan Swamy? “For him, it was a small matter because it was his personal need. Even if he didn't get a sipper, he would manage with his shaking hands,” says Joe Xavier, who had worked closely with his friend to set up the Bagaicha social centre near Ranchi that works for the development of Adivasi community.