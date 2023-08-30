Who's Coming? Who's Not? A Look at the G20 Summit's Star-Studded Guest List

On 11 August, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi publicly confirmed that Xi is yet to confirm his participation in the G20 event.

An MEA staffer told The Quint that confirmations are also pending from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany, Indonesia, Brazil and Argentina.

Russia is set to be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after President Vladimir Putin announced that he would not be able to attend.

Moreover, Mexico’s delegation will not be led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador but by Minister of Economy Raquel Buenrostro Sanchez.

President Lopez has opted for ministerial representation in previous G20 summits as well, as seen during Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard's presence during the 2022 G20 summit in Bali and previous editions in Italy and Osaka.