India-UK FTA Deal: How Rishi Sunak’s 'Internal Matter’ Became National Interest

In fact, Professor Chakravarthi Ram-Prasad of Lancaster University, has been quoted saying, “As far as being a Hindu, I’m not sure whether this has any great bearing on the kinds of crises confronting this country, nor do I think it will have any impact on … relationships with India.”

He cautioned that Sunak should not be seen in any sense as a prime minister who would pursue policies in the name of Hinduism. Sunak is seen as a plutocrat, and it is his wealth that has drawn him into serious controversies.

Once again, Akshata Murthy, the UK’s first lady’s ownership of Infosys is in question, ahead of a free trade agreement that her husband, Rishi Sunak, is negotiating with India.

Kemi Badenoch, UK Trade Secretary may be gushing about the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India being in the "final stages”, but government insiders say a full trade agreement being struck in time for Rishi Sunak's first official visit to India in September for the G20 summit is unlikely, despite "passion on both sides".