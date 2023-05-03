Indian American Ajay Banga Named World Bank President by Executive Board

Ajay Banga, the Indian-origin former CEO of Mastercard, was appointed as president of the World Bank on Wednesday, 3 May.

Details: Banga was the unanimous choice of a 25-member executive board, according to a tweet posted by the global financial organisation.

He succeeds former US treasury official David Malpass

Banga's five-year tenure will begin from 2 June.

The job: Banga has his work cut out as the India-born finance and development specialist will be incharge of prepping the World Bank to take on worldwide crises such as climate change and more, Moneycontrol reported.