BRICS Summit: Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt Among Six New Countries Invited to Join

Following a day of deliberations and discussions during the BRICS Summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a press conference alongside fellow world leaders and invited six new countries to join the bloc.

Ramaphosa, addressing a press conference alongside PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil's Lula Da Silva and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE have been invited to join as part of the expansion's first phase.

"We've reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS. The membership will come into effect from January 2024," Ramaphosa said.