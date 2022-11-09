PM Modi Unveils G20 India Logo: What's the Significance of Lotus With 7 Petals?
India is set to assume the presidency of the G20 from Indonesia, the current chair, on 1 December for a year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 8 November, unveiled the logo, theme, and website for India’s G20 presidency, three weeks before New Delhi takes over the presidency of the grouping on 1 December.
The logo unveiled by the prime minister displays a globe placed inside a tricolour lotus, and bears the message ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’
India is set to assume the presidency of the G20 group from Indonesia, the current chair, on 1 December for a year-long tenure. Meanwhile, the G20 Leaders’ Summit is set to be hosted by India during 9-10 September 2023 in New Delhi.
During the launch, the prime minister said that the lotus is a symbol of hope.
The logo juxtaposes the earth on top of a lotus, signifying spirituality, wealth and knowledge. The logo’s colours – saffron, white, green, and blue – are derived from India’s national flag, while the design brings in elements from over 2,000 entries during a competition organised on the MyGov portal.
‘Representation of Hope’
Speaking at the virtual launch event, Modi said that India’s cultural heritage had taught the country to envision global progress as it strives for its own progress.
“The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts, and lot of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms,” the PM said.
Modi said that the logo is not just a symbol, but a resolve and a message.
“This G20 logo is not just a symbol, it is a message, an emotion running through our veins. It is a resolve, which is now being included in our thoughts,” the prime minister said.
The seven petals of the lotus in the logo represent seven continents on the globe.
Modi said that the logo reflects India’s idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' because of which India has always held belief in global harmony.
“The lotus flower symbolises our Puranic heritage, our aastha (belief) and boddhikta (intellectualism),” he said.
"Even if the world is in a deep crisis, we can still progress and make the world a better place. In Indian culture, both the Goddess of knowledge and prosperity are seated on a lotus."Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Before India takes over the presidency, the prime minister will attend the 2022 G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia in Bali on 15-16 November.
“The way India has used digital technologies for development, inclusion, eradicating corruption, ease of doing business, ease of governance and increasing ease of living – all these are models, templates for developing countries,” he added.
The G20 presidency is not limited to the central government… all state governments, political parties, and citizens should play a role in ensuring its success, the prime minister said.
“This event is organised by us Indians. G20 is a great opportunity for us to see our tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Events related to G20 will not be limited to Delhi or a few places only," Modi said.
The G20’s presidency rotates every year, and the country holding the presidency, along with the previous and next presidency-holder, form the ‘Troika’, which ensure the continuity of the G20 agenda.
The group has no permanent secretariat. The agenda and work carried out are coordinated by G20 country representatives, known as ‘Sherpas’, who work with finance ministers and governors of the central bank. India announced that former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant would be the G20 Sherpa after Piyush Goyal.
The G20 came to life in 1999 under the backdrop of the financial crisis in the late 90s, which massively hit east and southeast Asia. The group aimed to secure global financial stability with the participation of middle-income countries.
Prominent G20 members include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States ,and the European Union, while Spain is invited as a permanent guest.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: PM Narendra Modi Lotus G20 summit
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.