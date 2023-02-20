US President Joe Biden Visits Kyiv, Announces Support for Ukraine Against Russia
Zelenskyy said that the US president's "visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."
United States President Joe Biden arrived at Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Monday, 20 February. The unannounced trip comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of "Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine," a press statement released by The White House said.
The agenda: The White House said that Biden will meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the US' support against Russia's offensive in Ukraine.
The statement further added that Biden will also announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars "to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombard."
"We will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine," it added.
What did Zelenskyy say?: During his meeting with Biden, Zelenskyy said that the US president's "visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."
"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.
Biden's pledge of support: Speaking in Kyiv, Biden promised increased arms deliveries for the Ukrainians and vowed the US' "unflagging commitment" in defending the region's teritorial integrity.
“We will announce $500 million in aid to Ukraine. This will consist of javelins, howitzers, and artillery ammunition. Later, we will announce additional sanctions against companies which are trying to back Russia,” Biden said in Kyiv.
What else?: As Biden visited Kyiv, air raid sirens blared across the capital of Ukraine, reported Reuters, but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes. He appeared to make no mention of fighter jets, something Ukraine has been seeking from the West to aid its efforts against Moscow.
The trip: Biden is set to arrive in Poland's Warsaw on Tuesday where he is set to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda, the White House said.
