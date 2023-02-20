US President Joe Biden Visits Kyiv, Announces Support for Ukraine Against Russia

What did Zelenskyy say?: During his meeting with Biden, Zelenskyy said that the US president's "visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."

Biden's pledge of support: Speaking in Kyiv, Biden promised increased arms deliveries for the Ukrainians and vowed the US' "unflagging commitment" in defending the region's teritorial integrity.